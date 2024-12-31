Farrukhabad, December 31: In a shocking incident, five cops allegedly framed a villager in a fake case under the Arms Act after conspiring with local residents in Farrukhabad, UP. The police officers, including an inspector, sub-inspector, and three constables, planted a pistol on the victim, Nand Kumar, and falsely presented him as an accused found with a weapon. Nandu was subsequently arrested and sent to jail, with false evidence presented against him in court. Following an investigation, the five officers have been booked for their involvement in the crime.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by Nandu's brother, Krishna Kumar, leading to a thorough investigation by the police. According to a Times of India report, Krishna Kumar alleged that his brother was wrongfully implicated by the police, who had conspired with local residents to frame him in the fake case. Nandu was reportedly detained by constable Yashveer Singh on August 18, 2024, under the pretext of getting his bike repaired, but was later arrested the following day under false charges. Farrukhabad Shocker: Fake INR 200 and INR 100 Notes Dispensed from India One ATM (Watch Videos).

The cops, including Mohammadabad SHO Manoj Kumar Bhati and SI Mahendra Singh, presented Nandu as an accused in possession of a pistol, leading to his wrongful imprisonment. The investigation, led by Circle Officer Arun Kumar, uncovered suspicious activities surrounding Nandu’s arrest. Mobile phone records revealed multiple calls between the accused officers and two individuals from the village, suggesting a well-coordinated effort to frame the victim. Krishna Kumar, in his complaint, claimed that the police had taken Nandu near the riverbank, handed him a pistol, and instructed him to run. Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Run: 1 Dead, 2 Critical After Speeding Car Runs Over 3 Boys Sitting on Roadside in Farrukhabad; Police Respond After Horrific Video Surfaces.

The officers then chased him down and filmed the incident, hoping to stage a fake encounter and present it as evidence to support the fabricated case. The five accused officers have been charged with producing false evidence in a judicial proceeding under Section 229(1) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have initiated departmental action against them, and further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the conspiracy.

