New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav shared a candid moment during the election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Both leaders stopped their convoys to meet each other and exchanged a warm hug on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with the Delhi election less than a week away, political parties have intensified their campaigning.

On Sunday, launching a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "AAP-DA" (disaster) government has ruined Delhi over the past eleven years. He assured the people that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, not a single slum would be demolished, nor would any welfare schemes be discontinued.

He asserted that the AAP government should not be given another chance, as it would waste another five years in Delhi.

Addressing a massive crowd in Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the BJP's various promises and said that people would vote for a change on February 5. He added that a "double-engine government" would be formed in Delhi when the results are announced on February 8.

PM Modi compared the upcoming election results to a change in seasons, saying that, just like Basant Panchami brings a shift in weather, Delhi will also witness a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

He also guaranteed Rs five nutritious meals for people living in slums and announced the setting up of a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers. He assured that no existing welfare schemes would be discontinued.

"A welfare board will be set up for auto drivers and domestic workers, providing them with insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. The BJP government will also assist with children's school fees. I give another guarantee: these AAP-Da people are spreading falsehoods, but not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished. The welfare schemes for the public in Delhi will not be stopped," PM Modi asserted.

His remarks came in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on January 12, in which Kejriwal alleged that if the BJP came to power, slums in Delhi would be "demolished" over the next five years, leaving people homeless.

Continuing his attack on AAP, PM Modi said the party is facing defeat as its members exit before the assembly election, stating, "Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai" (Parts of the broomstick are splintering).

Meanwhile, eight AAP MLAs joined the BJP on Saturday, a day after resigning from Arvind Kejriwal's party.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP. (ANI)

