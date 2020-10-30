New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow buses to run with full seating capacity even as COVID-19 cases are witnessing a surge in the city.

The buses are currently running with 20 passengers in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Also Read | AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Says 'Its Enough of BJP's Misgovernance at the MCDs and Now Its Time They Handover It to the Aam Aadmi Party'.

Baijal, who is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has also approved resuming inter-state bus services and the process to plan a standard operating procedure for it is on and the service is likely to restart from next week, a senior government officer said.

The issue of raising the number of passengers in DTC and Cluster buses was raised in a DDMA meeting on October 23. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had sought permission for full seating without any passenger standing on buses.

Also Read | Goriakothi Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The number of DTC and Cluster buses seat up to 40-45 passengers.

Bus stops in the city witnessed long queues as a result of reduced capacity of passengers allowed in the buses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)