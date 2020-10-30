Bihar, October 30: Goriakothi is an assembly constituency in Siwan district in the Indian state of Bihar. Goriakothi constituency will go to vote in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Goriakothi constituency was won by Satyadeo Prasad Singh of RJD.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. the dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Runnisaidpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The contesting candidates for 2020 elections are Nutan Devi from Rashtriya Janata Dal, Devesh Kant Singh from BJP, among others. The voting for the first phase was held on October 28, it covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting will be on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting will be on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

