New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 72 per cent and 51 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 133 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

