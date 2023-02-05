New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 88 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

