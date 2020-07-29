New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): With 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has climbed to 133,310 on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Health Department.

In a daily bulletin, the health department also stated that 1,126 patients were recovered/discharged during the same.

Of 133,310 total cases, 10,770 cases are active and 3,907 people have succumbed to the virus.

With 5,074 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,318 Rapid Antigen Tests conducted today, the national capital has done 994,219 tests so far, stated the health department. Delhi's status on tests per million stands at 52,327.

Delhi Chief Minister held a meeting to review the status of containment zones, bed capacity in COVID-19 facility, the status of hotels and banquet hall attached to hospitals and the status of RTPCR and Rapid Antigen Testing.Currently, there are 12,980 vacant beds in the hospital, the bulletin added. (ANI)

