New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,36,144.

It said 70 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,541.

The city did not report any death due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the death toll is 25,049.

Delhi had reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.

The bulletin said that the city has 554 active cases. The positivity rate is 0.08 per and 67,368 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,35,25,771 tests have been conducted so far.

The city has 299 containment zones.

The bulletin said that 57,804 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of vaccine beneficiaries in the national capital is 98,21,525. (ANI)

