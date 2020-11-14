New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 7,340 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths in the last 24 hours, Government of Delhi said on Saturday.

Total cases in the national capital reached to 4,82,170, including 4,30,195 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 7,519 fatalities.

Also Read | Kali Puja 2020: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Puja Ceremony at Her Residence.

There are 44,456 active cases in Delhi while 7,519 deaths have been reported.

A total of 54,28,472 tests done so far, including 19,635 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 30,010 Rapid antigen tests conducted today.

Also Read | Diwali 2020 in Delhi: Defying NGT Ban, Locals Burst Firecrackers in Parts of Capital (Watch Video).

With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally surged to 87,73,479, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

With 520 new coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,29,188.

The total number of active cases stand at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. As 47,992 people recovered within 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country reached 81,63,572. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)