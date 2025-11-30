New Delhi, November 30: One person was killed after a speeding car rammed into three people in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall on Saturday night, police said. Police said that upon arrival, a Mercedes G63 was found in an accidental condition, and three injured persons aged 23, 35, and 23 years--all employees of a Restaurant in Ambience Mall--were found lying injured at the spot.

All three injured were promptly shifted to the hospital. During medical examination, Rohit, aged 23 years, a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while two are currently under treatment. Delhi Road Accident: Driver Injured After Car Falls off Mukarba Chowk Flyover, Lands on Railway Tracks (Watch Video).

Speeding Mercedes Hits 3 People in Vasant Kunj

#WATCH | Delhi | A Mercedes car hit three people in the Vasant Kunj area last night near Ambience Mall. One injured has succumbed to his injuries. The driver (Shivam) has been detained: Delhi Police (Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/1TtWdsGWjq pic.twitter.com/0RP0BiUXbI — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals of the Mercedes G63 car that hit three people in the Vasant Kunj area last night near Ambience Mall. One of the injured has died. The driver (Shivam) has been detained: Delhi Police Delhi Police says, "As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance… pic.twitter.com/22DcbW5vt3 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025

The driver of the alleged Mercedes car, identified as Shivam (29 years), resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, has been apprehended, police said. According to police, at the time of the incident, he was driving the vehicle along with his wife and elder brother. As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand. Chanakyapuri Road Accident: Speeding Thar Kills Pedestrian, Critically Injures Another Near Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi; Liquor Bottles Found, Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

The alleged was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding. The offending car belongs to Abhishek, a friend of alleged Shivam, police said.

Further details are awaited.

