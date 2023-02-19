New Delhi, February 19: Two carjackers were arrested from Najafgarh for robbing a man and two mobile phones and a car were seized from their possession, police said on Sunday. According to police, the arrested men have been identified as Gouri Shankar (22), a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar, and Bhupesh (23), a resident of Najafgarh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka M Harshawardhan said, "On February 12 information regarding carjacking was received at Police Station Baba Haridas (BHD) Nagar, wherein the complainant stated that in the intervening night of February 12 and 13, he was going to attend a marriage function in the car of his friend. However, when he reached near Vinoba Enclave, Najafgrah-Bahadurgarh Road, two unknown persons robbed his car and two mobile phones. As per the statement of the complainant, a case under sections 392/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at PS BHD Nagar and an investigation was taken up." Delhi Police Arrests Film Producer Anuj Kumar for Duping Youths on Pretext of Giving Chance in Web Series.

The police team visited the place of occurrence and technically analyzed the CCTV footage of the spot and surrounding areas including the route followed by the culprits. Secret informers were also roped into the area to get intelligence and information regarding culprits, the police informed. According to police, on February 16, a piece of secret information was received by Head Constable Manish regarding two active criminals, who are involved in a carjacking case in the Police Station BHD Nagar area, roaming in Najafgarh.

On the basis of the information, the team reached Anaj Mandi Najafgarh and a trap was laid down by the team. At the instance of the informer, the two persons, Gouri Shankar and Bhupesh, were apprehended from a Ritz car. On verification, the recovered car was found robbed from the area of PS BHD Nagar. According to police, during frisking, two robbed mobile phones were also recovered from their possession. Delhi Police Conducts Bike Rally as Part of 76th Raising Day, Stresses Women’s Security.

On sustained interrogation, they accepted their involvement in the robbery case and also disclosed that they had stolen many two-wheelers from different areas of Delhi. As per their disclosure and at their instance three stolen motorcycles and one stolen scooter were also recovered, the police said. Accordingly, both accused persons were arrested under sections 41.1(D) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

During the interrogation, the accused Gouri Shankar disclosed that he was previously involved in robbery and theft cases, police said. According to police, on the intervening night of February 12-13, Gouri Shankar along with his friend Bhupesh was in a drunken state while going home. When they reached near Vinoba Enclave, BHD Nagar, they made a plan to rob a car for personal use. In order to execute the plan, the two men waited on the road, and at about 11:30 pm, a car arrived at the spot and was waiting for someone. As per the plan, the men forcefully robbed the car and mobile phones.

