New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of three persons accused in a case related to the killing of one Dilbar Negi during the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year.

"The riots at the scene of the crime were really horrific, loss of innocent life, as well as damage to the property of the general public, was enormous. The release of accused at this stage may hamper the further investigation," said Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, while dismissing the bail pleas.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

However, the court clarified that anything stated hereinabove shall not be construed as expressing any opinion on the final merits of the case, as the matter is at the pre-cognisance stage.

According to the Delhi Police, the investigation revealed through the CCTV footage that a number of rioters were active on the main road at or around Chaman Park on main Brijpuri Road, which goes from old Mustafabad to Shiv Vihar Tiraha.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: '21-Day Notice', 'Social Distancing' Among Points Raised by Governor on Appeal to Convene Assembly.

The statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, which included the statement of Anil Pal on March 5, 2020, wherein he gave clear and cogent eye witness accounts of what had happened at the scene of the crime, police submitted.

"This witness is the owner of the godown where young boy Dilbar Negi had died because of burn injuries, pursuant to the building having been put on fire by the riotous mob. Another witness namely Himanshu, who is a natural eye witness made his statement on March 11, 2020, wherein he also gave eye witness account of the acts of arson, loot, vandalism, torching and chanting of slogans by a riotous mob belonging to a particular community. Thereafter, the aforesaid three applicants were arrested in the matter," it added.

The body of the deceased, Dilbar Negi, 22, was burnt by a mob of rioters after cutting his hands and feet on February 24. The police claimed that a mob had entered into a book store and a sweet shop godown at Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar and torched both the places along with other rioters. Two days later, the body of Dilbar was found from the said shop.

Around 53 people lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes erupted between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)