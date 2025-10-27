New Delhi, October 27: A 27-year-old woman employed at Safdarjung Hospital has alleged that a delivery boy raped her after befriending her on Instagram and impersonating an Army Lieutenant, police said on Monday.

The complainant stated that she came in contact with the accused, Aarav Malik, through Instagram.

Between April 30 and September 27, the alleged accused maintained regular communication with her via Instagram and WhatsApp, during which he falsely posed as an Army Lieutenant posted in Kashmir. He is said to have sent photographs of himself wearing a military uniform to strengthen his deception. Subsequently, the accused visited the complainant's residence, offered her something to eat, and allegedly committed sexual assault, according to police. Delhi Horror: 20-Year-Old Man Drugged and Raped MBBS Student, Threatened To Leak Sex Assault Video After Luring Her to Hotel Under Pretext of Party in Adarsh Nagar; Manhunt Launched.

Subsequently, the accused visited the complainant's residence, offered her something to eat, and thereafter committed physical relations with her. On October 16, a case under sections 64(1)/351/319/123/335 BNS was registered at Police Station SJ Enclave, and the accused, Aarav Malik, a resident of Chhattarpur, New Delhi, was arrested. Malik works as a delivery boy for a popular e-commerce website. During the investigation, police revealed that the accused had purchased an Army uniform online from a shop in Delhi Cantt.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old MBBS student was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a hotel in Delhi, prompting the registration of a case at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received on Thursday at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station from an 18-year-old MBBS student, a resident of a town in Haryana, who is pursuing her studies in the national capital. 'Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault': Delhi High Court Acquits Man in POCSO Case, Says Alleging 'Physical Relations' Without Evidence Doesn't Establish Rape.

She alleged that the accused, who is a resident of Jind in Haryana, invited her to a hotel in Adarsh Nagar on the pretext of a party, administered intoxicants, and wrongfully confined her and committed sexual assault. The complainant said that the accused was accompanied by his associates. The complaint said the accused forcibly made obscene photos and videos and blackmailed the victim by threatening to make them viral. The complaint also said that the accused compelled her to accompany him multiple times and committed repeated acts of sexual assault, intimidation, and harassment. A case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, and investigations are ongoing.

