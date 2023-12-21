Ayodhya, December 21: Ahead of the consecration programme to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, even foreign countries have witnessed an increase in demand for replicas of the Ram Mandir models in Ayodhya.

Aditya Singh, owner of the factory that is involved in the manufacturing of Ram Mandir models, said while speaking to ANI, "We have been doing this work for the past three years. Earlier, the orders used to come from within India; now they are coming from outside, as well as from multiple departments like the police, court, electricity department and CBI branch. There is a demand for models among saints and for marriage functions as well." Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: 108-Feet-Long Incense Stick Being Made in Vadodara for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

"And now the demand for the models has become so great that even people in foreign countries are seeing it and demanding it. We got a call from America saying that they wanted a Ram Mandir model. We sent them all the details and they said that they wanted a bigger size, which they will order through the ships," he added.

Speaking about the size of the order received from America, Aditya Singh said that the model is going to be eight feet long and about four and a half feet wide and its height will be about five feet.

"The price of the model will be between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh," he said.

He further said that the craze for the model among people has increased ever since the construction of Ram Mandir started, which also resulted in a 10 percent increase in the business.

Speaking on the increased demand for the models, BJP MP from Ayodhya, Lallu Singh, said, "The increase in demand for the Ram Mandir model even in foreign countries shows how Lord Ram resides in the hearts of the people around the globe. This has also provided employment opportunities for workers over here."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 'Around 4,000 Saints Invited For Pran Pratishtha Event', Says Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai (Watch Video).

Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday also invited former deputy prime minister LK Advani and Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. Amid the preparations, the residents of the temple city are delighted over new avenues of income from donations received from tourists coming from India and abroad in exchange for the hospitality offered to them.

