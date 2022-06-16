New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) BJP MP from south Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri staged a protest near the AICC headquarters here on Thursday against Nagpur Congress leader Sheikh Hussain's alleged "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

Bidhuri was accompanied by scores of BJP workers and supporters who shouted anti-Congress slogans near the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, it said.

Also Read | RBI Lifts Business Restrictions Imposed on Mastercard.

"Use of derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also the insult of 125 crore people of the country. If the Congress does not support its leader Sheikh Hussain's remarks, then it should tell when will such person (Hussain) get arrested," Bidhuri said in the statement.

He demanded that the Congress headquarters should be shut for insulting 125 crore people.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Thane Police Constable Kills Nurse With Whom He Had ‘Illegitimate Affair’, Roams With Her Body for 13-14 Hours; Arrested.

Hussain, who is facing an FIR for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi, was arrested on Thursday and later released on bail, a police official said.

Hussain, a former Nagpur city Congress president, was booked by the Gittikhadan police on late Tuesday night after local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP (Zone I) Sandip Pakhale over his objectionable comments against Modi during a protest on Monday.

Bhiduri said the position of India across the world has strengthened because of PM Modi.

"During the Ukraine and Russia war, our PM was the only leader in the world who brought thousands of citizens, who were stranded there, back to India by talking to the President of Russia and getting them a corridor," the statement quoting Bidhuri claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)