New Delhi, November 15: In a much needed cheer among COVID-19 patients during the festive season, coronavirus patients and doctors celebrated Diwali at a hospital in Gujarat. According to a tweet by ANI, the celebration took place at the Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Vadodara on Saturday, i.e. November 14. People were seen holding diyas in their hands and waving and dancing to the tunes of the music. The doctors and the nurses were seen enjoying the festival of lights with the patients at the hospital.

While several people were all decked up for Diwali 2020, while some others were seen in PPE kits. Hospitals are trying to wash away coronavirus blues by coming up with special innovative ideas for Diwali. On Saturday, Ahmedabad reported 215 cases, the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by Surat with 185 cases. Sputnik V Update: WHO Says It Will Recommend Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use if It Meets Criteria.

Watch: COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated Diwali

#WATCH | Gujarat: COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated #Diwali at Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Vadodra last night. pic.twitter.com/8gHsg0BMhl — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

The COVID-19 tally rose to 1,87,240 with a spike of 1,124 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. With the death of six coronavirus patients, including two in Ahmedabad and one each in Amreli, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Surat, the number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,797, the health officials said. The recovery rate to 91.29 percent.

