Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday for his support during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Fadnavis credited Shah for inspiring and motivating the party workers during the elections.

Also Read | Mumbai Scam: Senior Manager Tricked Into Transferring INR 95 Lakh by Fraudsters Posing As Company Director on WhatsApp; Case Registered.

"Expressed my gratitude to Union Minister Amitbhai Shah, for his huge support on the battlefield during the important Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 and for the way he greatly inspired and motivated the karykartas. On this occasion, our BJP National President JP Nadda ji, Eknath Shinde ji, Ajitdada Pawar, #MahaYuti leaders, and colleagues were present too, in New Delhi," the BJP leader posted on X.

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/1862211372903539100

Also Read | Bomb Hoax Calls: Airlines Got 999 Hoax Bomb Threats Till November 14 This Year; 256 FIRs Filed, Says Government.

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday.

After meeting with Shah and Nadda, Eknath Shinde said that the meeting was "good and positive", adding that another meeting will be conducted which is expected to yield a decision on who will assume the role of Chief Minister.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said.

The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Fadnavis asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision."

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)