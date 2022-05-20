New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA Friday granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar told PTI the "AOC" has been "granted" to Jet Airways.

In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways.

The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.

