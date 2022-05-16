Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) Dissatisfied with the information provided by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi over an alleged raid by the police on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's office in Nandigram, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked the top official to send a comprehensive report by Tuesday morning.

The governor also said that action of the police, as per videos and inputs from Adhikari, "reflect continually noticed politicised role of police and administration".

In an official communication to the state government, which he also uploaded on his official Twitter account, Dhankhar said, "Chief Secretary merely forwarded a report emanating from the DGP that did not in the least address the issues involved and flagged."

Adhikari on Sunday claimed that state police officers barged into his official legislative office-cum-residence at Nandigram "without any prior intimation or search warrant".

He had alleged that it was blatant misuse of the force by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The police, however, did not issue any statement on the raid.

Dhankhar, taking note of the incident, had on Sunday sought an urgent report from the state's chief secretary on the alleged raid by the police and Rapid Action Force personnel on the MLA office of Adhikari in Nandigram.

He, however, did not seem satisfied with the information provided by Dwivedi.

The governor, taking to Twitter, asked the chief secretary to submit a "comprehensive report" with respect to the incident by 11 am on Tuesday.

He said that a series of inputs has poured in stating that opposition activities are being curtailed in a "sustained and determined manner".

Meanwhile, claiming that attacks on opposition party functionaries have become “normal” in West Bengal, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh rued the fact that even the office of the leader of opposition was not secure.

"These incidents are proof of the state of the law and order situation in West Bengal," he told reporters. TMC MP Santanu Sen, when approached, claimed that the police acted as per law. "No one is above the law," he added.

