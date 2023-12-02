Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with a delegation of 42 students of 'Yuva Sangam' from Kerala travelling to Odisha for an inter-cultural exchange and educational tour, said a press release on Saturday.

The press note mentioned that the tour was conducted under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, hosted by IIM Sambalpur, Odisha.

Pradhan, while interacting with students, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Education for taking such initiatives as 'Yuva Sangam' aimed to broaden the intellectual horizons of young individuals and sensitise them to India's diversity for a more connected, cultural exchange, empathetic, and technologically robust future under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

While speaking to media personnel, Pradhan said, "Under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, the Education Ministry has begun 'Yuva Sangam-3'. A delegation of 42 students from Kerala travelled to Odisha for a cultural-educational tour. It aims to foster experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of India."

The press release mentioned that 'Yuva Sangam' aims to foster experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of India.

The programme provides an immersive experience into the unique facets of life, development landmarks, architectural and engineering marvels, industrial progress, and recent achievements in the host state, with a primary focus on people-to-people connections, said the statement.

Given the success of the first two phases, which witnessed the participation of over 2000 youth, the third phase is anticipated to garner significant enthusiasm and vigour, the statement added.(ANI)

