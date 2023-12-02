Mumbai, December 3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city information slips for the December 203 UGC NET examination today, December 2. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December 2023 exam can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check and download the hall ticket. Here's the direct link to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip.

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," the UGC said in a notification. Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to download the UGC NET exam city slips. BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar Teacher Exam Call Letter to Be Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Download.

How to Download UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Open the exam city intimation slip download link on the homepage

Next, log in using your application number and date of birth.

Now, click on the link to download the exam city slip.

Your UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

With the city slip released, the admit cards will likely be released soon. As per NTA, the UGC NET 2023 December exam admit cards will be issued in the first week of December. According to the official notification, the UGC NET December 2023 exam will be held from December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Time Table Likely to be Released in First Week of December on cbse.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Candidates must note that the exam city slip differs from the admit card and contains details such as the exam centre and city. For more details, candidates can also check the UGC NET website.

