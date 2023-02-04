Hamirpur (HP), Feb 4 (PTI) The recent outbreak of diarrhoea in several villages of Nadaun sub-division of the district has been brought under control and only two new cases were reported on Saturday, a senior official said here.

The tally of the water-borne disease in the region now stands at 1,009, of which 977 have fully recovered. Two people are hospitalised, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hamirpur Dr RK Agnihotri said.

Also Read | Vani Jairam Dies at 77: National Award-Winning Singer’s Death Major Loss for Creative World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He said efforts were on to provide medicines and other related items to the people in the areas where the disease had broken out on January 28.

The CMO said teams of the health department were educating people on ways to get rid of water-borne diseases. So far, the health teams have screened 57 villages, he added.

Also Read | G20 Summit: NDMC to Organise Flower Festival, Mini Marathon During India’s G20 Presidency.

Nadaun is the assembly segment of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is on a three-day visit to Hamirpur. He is supposed to visit Nadaun on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)