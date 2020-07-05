Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Dibrugarh district administration on Sunday felicitated the entire team of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Lahoal, for successfully isolating COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), informed a press release.

"The team of RMRC (ICMR) was able to isolate the Covid-19 virus, termed as the first step in the development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus which has become a global concern," read the release.

Also Read | Mangaluru Landslide: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Announces an Ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh Each for Victims' Kin.

The team was offered roses and a traditional 'Phulam Gamush' for their achievement.

"Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipu Kumar Deka, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Nabajyoti Gogoi and officers of NHM felicitated the Director of RMRC Dr K. Narayan, Scientist and Nodal officer Dr Biswajyoti Borkakoty, and the entire team who are working day and night for the success by offering a traditional Phulam Gamush," it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)