Chikkamagaluru (K'taka), Aug 19 (PTI) Prasanna Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Mutt on Friday said former chief minister Siddaramaiah confided to him that he did not attempt to divide Veerashaivas and Lingayats and that he was "misled" by some people.

He said the Leader of Opposition today clarified to him regarding the push to accord a separate religion status to Lingayats when the Congress leader was the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah visited Rambhapuri Mutt at Balehonnur here.

"Earlier, when he (Siddaramaiah) was the Chief Minister of the State, there were allegations that he was supporting an attempt to divide Lingayats from Veerashaiva dharma. Today, he spoke his mind in front of me," the seer said adding: "He told me: I did not make any such attempt, but some people tried to mislead me. I repent for it."

Speaking to reporters here, he said, " He (Siddaramaiah) told me: I will never interfere in matters of religion, and want to work for the development of the State and its people in the days to come..."

Siddaramaiah and his government were accused of trying to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayats by making a recommendation for religious minority status for Lingayats.

