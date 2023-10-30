Agra (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) In a choked voice, 90-year-old Rajpal Gupta says he last met his son in March 2020 when he visited India from Qatar.

After a court in the Gulf country gave the death sentence to his son Sanjeev Gupta and seven other former Indian Navy personnel, Rajpal and his wife have been distraught and have appealed to the government to ensure their safe return.

Rajpal Gupta, a resident of Gandhi Nagar here, said that his son Sanjeev had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Navy and started working in a company in Delhi.

Rajpal said that Sanjeev's friends convinced him to go to Qatar and the Al Dahra company there offered him a job at a good salary.

"After this, in 2018, Sanjeev went to Qatar with his wife and only daughter. During this period, he kept coming to India and meeting his family members in Agra from time to time," he said

A teary-eyed Rajpal said Sanjeev last came home in March 2022. After that he left his wife and daughter in Delhi and went back to Qatar alone.

Sanjeev's nephew told PTI, “We have full faith in our government. The government is making full efforts. It is hoped that soon uncle and all other Indian personnel return to their homes."

Sanjeev's daughter, who is an advocate by profession, along with her mother is pursuing litigation in India and Qatar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the family members of the eight former Indian Navy personnel and assured them that the government will make all efforts to secure their release.

Jaishankar told them that the government attaches the "highest importance" to the case and fully shares their "concerns and pain".

The eight Indians were on Thursday handed down death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance, a ruling described as "deeply" shocking by India which vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

"Underlined that the Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," Jaishankar said.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against these Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

