Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): As the nation celebrated Diwali on Monday, Telangana's fire department witnessed a surge in emergency calls, with a total of 44 incidents reported throughout the day.

A major fire broke out at Arene Life Sciences Private Limited in the Sangareddy Industrial area, after which the fire services responded immediately.

Two fire vehicles from Sadhasivapet and Sangareddy reached the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Reacting on the incident, a fire official from the Telangana state department said, "Yesterday, we received 44 fire calls, out of which one was a major fire at Arene Life Sciences Private Limited in the Sangareddy Industrial area. Two fire vehicles from Sadhasivapet and Sangareddy reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported."

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in national capital, fire services department has responded to 269 calls, with the number rising to around 400 by 6:00 am on Tuesday.

The fire department said that they remained on high alert throughout the night, attending to multiple calls.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, firefighters were deployed across all stations to ensure quick action on emergencies during the festive period.

Meanwhile, a day after Diwali, the national capital city New Delhi woke up to thick and heavy layer of smog as the air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday morning, with most of the monitoring stations marked in the 'Red Zone' of pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 350 as of 8 am today.

As per the CPCB, Bawana recorded AQI of 423 as of 8 am, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 407 and Wazirpur with an AQI 408 remains the worst hit areas with air quality falling under 'Severe' category.

The AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 358, Ashok Vihar 389, Burari Crossing 399, Chandani Chowk 350, IGI Airport (Terminal 3) 302, ITO 342, Lodhi Road 322, Mundka 366, Najafgarh 336, Narela 358, Patparganj 342 and Punjabi Bagh 376. (ANI)

