New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) levelled fresh allegations of corruption against the AAP on Tuesday, saying a former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief engineer had "transferred" Rs 2 crore of bribe money to his colleagues in the department and the ruling party in Delhi as election funds.

It had made a similar allegation in February in a press statement, saying "bribe money" generated from corruption in a DJB contract was "passed on" as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Booked Under PMLA: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against TMC Leader and Darshan Hiranandani in Cash-for-Queries Scam.

The ED issued a summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently for questioning in the case but he did not depose before the federal agency. In the meantime, the AAP national convenor was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scraped Delhi excise policy.

The fresh allegation against the AAP was made as the ED said on Tuesday it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 8.8 crore of Jagdish Kumar Arora, a former chief engineer of the DJB, his wife Alka Arora, sub-contractor and proprietor of Integral Screw Industries Anil Kumar Aggarwal and NKG Infrastructure Limited, the company that was given the DJB contract.

Also Read | Election Commission Introduces 'Myth vs Reality Register' To Combat Misinformation and Uphold Integrity of Electoral Process in Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

Jagdish Kumar Arora and Aggarwal were arrested by the ED in January and they are currently in judicial custody.

A chargesheet was also filed against all these people, except Alka Arora, by the agency recently.

The money-laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a statement, the ED said NKG Infrastructure Limited bagged the contract by submitting "forged, fake and false" documents. Jagdish Kumar Aroa was aware of the fact that the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria for the tender, the agency claimed.

NKG Infrastructure Limited sub-contracted the work to Integral Screws Limited.

"Out of Rs 24 crore payment received by DJB, only about Rs 14 crore was spent towards the contract work and the remaining amount was siphoned off/spent for bribes.

"Jagdish Kumar Arora received a bribe of Rs 3.19 crore out of which he transferred Rs 2 crore to other Delhi Jal Board officials and Aam Aadmi Party as election fund," the ED has alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)