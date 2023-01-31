Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader T Manickam has been arrested on charges of publicly abusing and threatening a Dalit youth for entering a temple in Tamil Nadu's Salem, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the Salem Steel Plant police, the DMK functionary was booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after a video of him hurling abuses at the youth went viral on social media.

Manickam, DMK's south district union secretary, came to the police station for inquiry and was subsequently arrested by the police on Monday.

In a viral video, the DMK leader could be seen hurling abuses at the young man after her entered a temple in Salem.

The victim was made to stand in front of the villagers while the DMK leader could be seen asking "Who gave you permission to enter the temple?".

Manickam further went on questioning, "How dare you enter the temple without permission? Who did you ask for permission? You and your father won't be able to reside in this village, be careful."

After the video went viral, DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan suspended Manickam from the party post, as confirmed by the police.

According to the FIR, "Manickam and two others were booked under three sections" for their conduct. Police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

