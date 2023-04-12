Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said he had ordered "impartial and stern action" against a school correspondent accused of sexually abusing a girl child, and the person was swiftly arrested by the police.

The accused, a DMK member, had been dismissed from the party "permanently", Stalin told the Assembly, and added that the government considered persons indulging in crimes against women and children an insult to humanity.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the matter and demanded that the government take action.

Narrating the case details in the Assembly, Stalin said that on April 11, a six-year-old girl studying in kindergarten in Virudhachalam town of Cuddalore district complained of stomach pain after attending school. On examining her, a doctor said she had been sexually abused.

The child was admitted to Virudhachalam government hospital for treatment.

Following a complaint from the child's mother, an FIR was immediately registered and the accused, who is also a retired school teacher and councillor of Ward 30 of Virudhachalam Municipality, was arrested, the Chief Minister added. "I have ordered impartial and stringent action on the matter. The District Child Welfare Officer is also holding an inquriy."

He asserted that tough and swift action would be taken against anyone indulging in crimes, particularly those against women and children.

Palaniswami, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly said, "FIR was not registered for about 13 hours (starting Tuesday night, till 9 AM (Wednesday) and he (the suspect) was not arrested as he belongs to the ruling party and is also a councillor."

A case was registered by police because the AIADMK was set to raise the issue in the House, he said.

The AIADMK general secretary also complained that while the speeches of the Chief Minister and Ministers in the House are broadcast live, when it comes to the main opposition party there is a news blackout.

