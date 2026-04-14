Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Kathiravan on Tuesday campaigned across various villages to seek support for the "Rising Sun" symbol ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The MLA stated that Chief Minister Stalin has announced that if the DMK returns to power for a second consecutive term, the monthly entitlement will be increased to Rs 2,000.

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Expressing high confidence in a second term for his party, the MLA said, "I am confident that the DMK will form the government again and the women's entitlement amount will be increased to Rs 2,000."

As part of his whirlwind campaign tour, Kathiravan addressed public meetings in villages including Azhagiyamanavalam, Kovathakudi, Madhavaperumal Koil, Thiruasi, Melapattu, and Poonampalayam, urging people to vote for the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol.

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Speaking at the gatherings, Kathiravan said, "The women's entitlement scheme was one of the flagship promises of the DMK during the 2021 Assembly elections. He recalled that opposition parties, including the AIADMK, had then dismissed the promise as unrealistic and unachievable, questioning how monthly financial assistance could be provided to women."

However, he noted that after coming to power, the DMK government fulfilled its promise. On the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai in 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the historic scheme providing Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women as a rights-based entitlement(Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme)

Kathiravan highlighted that the amount has been credited regularly into beneficiaries' bank accounts by the 15th of every month without interruption. He added that special camps were also conducted to include women who were initially left out, ensuring wider coverage under the scheme.

"At present, around 1.3 crore women across Tamil Nadu are receiving Rs 1,000 every month under this scheme," he said.

Criticising the AIADMK, Kathiravan alleged that the party initially opposed the scheme but later promised Rs 1,500 in its own manifesto. He claimed that the opposition was now attempting to replicate the DMK's promise of increasing the amount to Rs 2,000.

He also accused the AIADMK and its ally BJP of attempting to stall the scheme during the election period.

In response, he said, "The Chief Minister ensured additional financial support by crediting Rs 5,000 to beneficiaries' bank accounts, including Rs 3,000 for three months (February, March, and April) and a Rs 2,000 summer special assistance."

Kathiravan alleged that despite promising Rs 2,000 in their manifesto, the opposition parties were working at the national level to curtail or discontinue the scheme.

Expressing confidence in the DMK's victory, he urged the people of Mannachanallur to remain vigilant and ensure a massive win for the party by voting for the "Rising Sun" symbol.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households and a one-time sum of Rs 10,000 to every household.

BJP is contesting with the AIADMK in the National Democratic Alliance on 27 seats.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)