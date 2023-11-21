New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to television channels to refrain from sensationalising the ongoing rescue operation underway at Silkyara in Uttarakhand and from undertaking any live posts or videos from close proximity of the tunnel site.

Also, it advised the TV channels to ensure that the human life-saving activities by various agencies are in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the site of the operation.

The ministry said the government is maintaining constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the two-km-built tunnel portion.

"Various government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of 41 workers. The operation underway around the tunnel is of an extremely sensitive nature involving saving so many lives. Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels especially by placing cameras and other equipment at close proximity to the rescue operations site has the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations," the ministry said.

Further, the ministry has advised all TV channels to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter, especially in putting out headlines, videos and images and take due care of the sensitive nature of the operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general.

Earlier today, rescuers managed to insert an endoscopy camera into the tunnel and the first visuals captured showed the 41 workers had ample space inside the tunnel for them to move about.

Visuals of workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel for the past 10 days emerged on Tuesday morning, gave new hopes to worried relatives, some of whom are camping outside the site of the collapsed tunnel structure.

The collapse occurred on November 12 during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, trapping 41 labourers due to a muck fall in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. The workers are believed to be trapped in a 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water.

Multiple agencies are working on the rescue efforts with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) teams continuing the drilling effort from the mouth of the tunnel. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is working on another vertical pipeline for the supply of essential items.

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) has brought a heavy drilling machine and is now at the tunnel site to undertake the vertical drilling operation. (ANI)

