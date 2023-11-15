Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): The death toll in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has reached 39, said Doda Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday.

At least 17 others have been injured after the bus fell into a gorge in Doda earlier today.

The DC further said that an enquiry committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

"15 injured are being treated in Government Medical College, Doda and 2 injured are being treated in Government Hospital, Jammu," the DC said.

As per the injured, they boarded the bus from Kishtwar and the driver lost control at a curve and the bus fell down.

Suresh and Itvari, are also among those killed in the Doda accident, who are survived by their children, one-year-old Harshali and two-year-old Lili.

According to Neera Bai, a relative of the deceased, Suresh and Itvari were going to Chattisgarh and boarded the bus today morning. Neera Bai said that now she will be responsible for the kids.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda.

He further announced that Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured and J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families.

The mishap took place as the bus carrying 55 passengers on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and rolled down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area on the highway.

The incident involved a civil bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, which tragically fell approximately 250 feet from the road. The time of the incident was reported to be around 12:30 hours. (ANI)

