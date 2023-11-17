Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the citizens who were injured in a bus accident in Doda district and admitted to Government Medical College in Jammu.

The Lt Governor was briefed on the conditions of the injured. He met the team of doctors and medical staff and emphasised that no effort should be spared in their treatment.

As many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Sinha also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident. He also approved Rs 1 lakh for the injured individuals and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a tweet, he stated, "An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured. J-K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families." (ANI)

