New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism organised a domestic tourism roadshow in Goa on Saturday through its IndisTourism office in the state.

The event was organised in collaboration with Goa Tourism and Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG).

This B2B event and second in series of domestic tourism Road Show in the Western and Central Region that the Ministry of Tourism has planned to conduct since the Covid-19 outbreak was inaugurated by Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism.

"This roadshow featured fruitful engagement between tour operators from Maharashtra and Goa. This event was one of the series of roadshows being organized in the Ministry of Tourism's Mumbai Office (Western and Central Region)," read the release by the Tourism Ministry.

Maharashtra Tour Operators delegation consisted of 15 tour operators who drove into Goa to experience the Road travel which is now gaining popularity as travel is unlocking across the country. Thirty members of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) participated in the roadshow.

Brar spoke about how domestic tourism, when developed in a meaningful, sustainable, and complementary way to international tourism, offers India an exceptional platform for year-round tourism.

She said, "This would mean a relentless determination to drive up quality, whether accommodation, hospitality, or customer service."

She also spoke about the several initiatives being taken by the Ministry of Tourism in rebooting the tourism sector and the "Dekho Apna Desh" campaign and the famed "Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series".

J Ashok Kumar, Secretary (Tourism), Goa government informed about the release of new Tourism policy of Goa in November 2020 which aims at shifting from Coastal to Hinterland Tourism in the State.

He also informed about the State having a dedicated agency for Beach Clean - up and the forthcoming initiative of having a dedicated Police Force for all beaches. (ANI)

