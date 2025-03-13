Jammu, March 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said domicile certificates have been issued to 52 non-locals based on their marriage in areas of Budgam district.

Minister for Health and Education Sakina Itoo said this while replying to a question raised by ruling National Conference (NC) member Dr Shafi Ahmad Wani.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Government to Grant ‘International Status’ to Sujanpur Holi Fair, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"As many as 18,921 domicile certificates have been issued in Narbal and 26,277 in Magam", she said.

The minister further said 62,343 domicile certificates have been issued in Beerwah, including 52 to non-locals based on marriage.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Cultural Richness and Unity of Uttarakhand on Display As CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Plays Holi With Folk Artists at Holi Milan Programme.

She informed the House that no non-local resident has been issued a domicile certificate in the Magam and Narbal areas of Budgam district.

The J-K government notified the grant of domicile certificate rules in May 2020, allowing non-locals under different categories to register for domicile certificates in the Union Territory, which was barred before Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019.

The non-locals, according to the government, are allowed to apply for the government jobs in the UT with a 15-year condition. A number of constitutional changes have been effected with the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)