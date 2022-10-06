Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Noted Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, the wife of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was discharged from a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday where she was undergoing treatment for chikungunya, an official said.

She was admitted to the hospital on September 4 with fever, joint pain, and rashes.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7 Series Now Available for Pre-Order in India.

"Dona Ganguly was discharged at 6.15 pm. She is at her home now," Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu told PTI.

"She is haemodynamically stable, afebrile and doing well," he said.

Also Read | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appeals To Replace Social Media DP With Ujjain's 'Mahakal Lok'.

Basu added that she would undergo regular follow-up treatment at home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)