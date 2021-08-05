Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5 (ANI): Hinting towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states of being supplied with major chunks of COVID vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the central government not to discriminate among states regarding the vaccine supply.

The chief minister held 'Global Advisory Board' meeting over the third COVID-19 wave. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee was also present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka have received enough amount of COVID vaccines. I do not discriminate among people. Bengal has received fewer vaccines as per its density of population. I would request the Centre and appeal Prime Minister not to discriminate among states."

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said, "The biggest problem is that the Centre is not capable of generating a supply of vaccines for the country. If there were enough vaccines, these claims would not have arisen. We have not received the promised level of supply for the entire nation."

Mamata Banerjee said the state government is considering opening schools and colleges after the Durga Puja vacation on an alternate day basis to avoid crowds. She also clarified that the decision will solely depend on the COVID situation at that time.

Earlier today Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprising her concerns regarding the COVID vaccine supply deficit to West Bengal. (ANI)

