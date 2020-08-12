Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed not to shift COVID-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital in Shimla unless the hospitals in the districts run out of the capacity to attend the COVID-19 patients.

The court added that priority will be given to treat them at those very places.

A division bench comprising the Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice Anoop Chitkara passed these orders on a petition filed by one Inderjit Singh, challenging the order dated July 16, 2020 of the state government designating the DDU Zonal Hospital, Shimla as the Dedicated COVID Care Hospital for the districts of Solan and Sirmaur also, in addition to the dedicated COVID hospital for Shimla and Kinnaur.

The petitioner has alleged that in a meeting held on May 15, 2020 an overall analysis of equipment and staff was done and it itself reflected the shortcomings of the hospital to be fully equipped and handle the situation as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the national capital.

"The analysis reflected that ICU itself is wanting basic infrastructure. There is a gap of 11 anesthetists and medical specialists, 62 staff nurses and 4 radiographers. Besides this, one remote control monitoring system is needed to be installed to decrease exposure to staff. 12 pulse oximeter, 1 defibrillator, electric suction machines - 1 for ICU and 4 for COVID ward, oxygen manifold, 10 oxygen regulator, 1 video laryngoscope, 12 syringe infusion pumps, scrub station, portable X-ray and alpha bed mattresses are also required," the petitioner said praying that in such a situation when the DDU is not fully equipped, it would be detrimental to public interest to transfer the patients all the way from Solan and Sirmaur to DDU, Shimla.

During the course of hearing, on August 7, it was pointed out by the State Director Health Services that there are twenty-four ventilators and given the infrastructure, one anesthetist can cater to six ventilators only. However, on Tuesday, it was stated that there are now two anesthetists working to cater to the ventilators.

The court observed that even if two anesthetists are available, 12 ventilators still do not have anesthetists. Hence, when the infrastructure at DDU itself is incomplete, it does not lie for the State to order shifting of patients from Sirmaur and Solan, unless those hospitals have run out of infrastructure.

The Court posted the matter for hearing on August 17. (ANI)

