Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a counter-attack after the Opposition sought to disrupt his speech in the Assembly, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday questioned the excessive strength of the personal staff of ministers in the state. He said that the Ministers in the state have more than 20 personal staff.

Speaking to the media, Khan said as a Central Cabinet minister he could have appointed only 11 personnel staff. "But here every minister has more than 20 members in personnel staff," he said.

This is a gross violation, and misuse of the people's money, he added.

The Governor said that the personal government staff is made to resign after two years to gain pensionary benefits as per a scheme in Kerala so that they can start working for the party (CPIM). "Everyone is being asked to pay. The Kerala government directed that even University staff will have to establish pension funds," he said.

The Governor said that he wanted to scrap the scheme. "I was insisting to scrap the scheme. It is my right. I'm here to ensure that government business is conducted in accordance with the Constitution. Nobody in the state government has the authority to control the Raj Bhavan. Otherwise, it will lead to a Constitutional crisis," Khan said.

He further stated that nowhere in the country personel staff appointed on a coterminous basis becomes entitled to pensionary benefits.

"I am here not to run the administration. I am here to ensure that the business of the government is conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and Constitutional morality," the Governor said.

Speaking further, Khan said, "I cannot accept a position where people indirectly control Raj Bhavan by imposing their choices on me."

Earlier, the secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) had written a dissent letter while approving the appointment of the personal staff of the Governor. Taking note of the dissent note, Governor raised objections against the secretary of GAD, which allegedly led to his removal from the post, the source said.

During the Governor's address to the Assembly, Opposition leaders raised slogans "Governor go back". Later, they staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said, "The honourable Governor has supported the illegal activities of the Kerala government, including the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. The Governor is acting as a political agent of the BJP as he has a political worker in his personal staff. (ANI)

