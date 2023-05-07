Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Reacting to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's comments, chief minister MK Stalin said that Dravidian ideology is not an expired ideology but it brought an end to Sanatana Dharma and caste discrimination, adding that only Dravidam has the power to defeat the Aryan ideology.

During an interview, Governor RN Ravi called the Dravidian ideology outdated and accused it of being used for propaganda. In response, CM Stalin praised the contributions of Thanthai Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi to the Dravidian movement and said, "Dravidian ideology is not an expired ideology, Dravidian people attain self-respect and break free from the centuries-long oppression of the Sanathana Dharma, Varna Dharma, and brought an end to Aryan ideology."

"How many invasions? if it is the stranger's invasion or Aryan invasion, Dravidian is the weapon to defeat them and that's why the Governor is getting scared," the CM said.

Responding to Governor Ravi's claims of lawlessness in the state and Tamil Nadu not being a peaceful state, Stalin said, "I am asking you, BJP ruled state Manipur is burning...Is Tamil Nadu burning like Manipur? He is talking about the violence after the ban on PFI, not a single life was lost in that incident, 16 were arrested immediately, six were booked under NSA."

Following a cylinder blast in Coimbatore, we immediately filed a case on the same day and on the third day the case was transferred to NIA. It's a record, he said.

On the allegations of DMK cadres misbehaving with women police officers, we immediately arrested and dismissed them from the party. We didn't try to save him because he is a DMK member, said Stalin.

"We have completed two years (in government) and are stepping into the third year. Eight crore people living in Tamil Nadu have in one way or the other benefited under the Dravidian model of governance," claimed Stalin.

Those who divide people on the lines of caste, religion, cannot understand what Dravidian model of governance is, said Stalin.

M K Stalin also reacted to the Governor comments that Tamil Nadu has connection with Pakistan arms and drug dealers saying, "After DMK came into power we never got any info like that. 2021 they have received information like that, that's nothing to do with DMK. Then why is the governor quoting old incidents and trying to demean DMKs rule?"

Moreover, M K Stalin while speaking on Governor sitting on Bills said, "He is attempting to rule the State from Raj Bhavan. Only the CM and Cabinet ministers have the right to rule the State as per the constitution just like the PM and his ministers nationally. Only the parliament and Legislative Assemblies have power to introduce laws. We think through every bill thoroughly before tabling them in the Assembly. After a bill is passed and sent to Governor for approval, he can demand clarifications. But if he is stalling the bill in Raj Bhavan, a democratically elected State govt has all the right to question him. That's why we passed a resolution requesting a time limit for Governors to decide on bills. CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have supported this resolution. This is not only Stalin vs R N Ravi problem. This is not only a Tamil Nadu problem. This is India's problem".

M K Stalin also warned the Union Government that, "If you think of intimidating us through Governor or anything else, you won't succeed". (ANI)

