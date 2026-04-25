Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Advanced Armoured Platforms (Tracked and Wheeled), designed and developed by Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, were unveiled by Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat at the premises of the DRDO's laboratory in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the platforms have been developed to meet the emerging operational requirements of the Defence Forces.

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Both the platforms have been integrated with an indigenously designed & developed 30 mm Crewless Turret, with advanced features to meet the mobility, firepower and protection requirements. Integrated with a high-power engine and automatic transmission, these platforms possess a high power-to-weight ratio, higher speed capabilities, gradient and obstacle negotiating capability, STANAG level 4 and 5 protection with modular blast and ballistic protection all around. Amphibian with improved water obstacle crossing capability by incorporating hydro jets provides operational flexibility.

As per the Ministry, the 30 mm crewless turret, along with the 7.62 mm PKT gun, is configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles as well. The base design has the capabilities to be configured for multiple roles. The indigenous content is to the tune of 65%, with plans to increase it to 90%.

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The manufacturing of the platforms has been carried out by two industry partners - TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge Limited supported by many MSMEs. This collaboration has resulted in strengthening the evolving defence ecosystem.

The programme was attended by Distinguished Scientists and Directors General of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE); Production, Coordination and Services Interaction (PC&SI); CEO & MD, TASL Pune; Vice Chairman & Joint MD, BFL Pune & other industry representatives. Directors and scientists of various DRDO labs, including Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, Armament Research & Development Establishment, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) were also present. (ANI)

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