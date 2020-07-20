Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four persons here in connection with diversion of goods based on forged documents, officials said.

Based on intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted a cargo from a CFS in the city last week which was being taken out on forged documents showing that the consignment was meant for transit to Nepal and imported by a Nepalese firm and declared to contain computer parts, a DRI statement said.

On subsequent inquiry, it was found that the consignment was carrying toiletries and cigarettes and the value of the consignment was estimated at Rs 16.31 crore, the statement said.

Four persons have been arrested in this regard, it added.

