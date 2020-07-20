New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing. During the interaction, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the business culture. The Prime Minister said that "work from home" is being adopted in a big way. He added, "the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity & regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth."

Notably, after the outbreak of coronavirus in India, several companies have asked their employees to work from home. In a statement, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "He also discussed the technologies associated and challenges involved in the recent decision of IBM to make 75% of its employees to work from home." PM Modi also congratulated Krishna for becoming the global head of IBM earlier this year. 'Work From Home' For Haryana Government Employees Having Physical Disability of 50% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Statement by PMO:

PM Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today. He mentioned the strong connect of IBM with India and its huge presence in the country, with over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company: Prime Minister's Office (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Mb8urIwZi1 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

During the interaction, the Prime Minister highlighted the strong connect of IBM with India and its huge presence in the country as over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company. He also appreciated the role played by IBM, in association with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), towards the launch of AI curriculum in 200 schools in the country.

The PMO added, "He said that the country is welcoming and supporting investments taking place in the tech sector. He noted that while the world is witnessing a slowdown, FDI inflow in India is increasing." Krishna briefed the PM about IBM's huge investment plans in India. He expressed confidence in the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

