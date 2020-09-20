Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Rohan Talwar, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a drug case, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Talwar has been admitted to JJ Hospital.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Karnataka: With Over 10,000 Patients Discharged, Recoveries Exceed New Cases in The State in Past 24 Hours.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had detained Talwar for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs in Mumbai.

Earlier, a member of the NCB Special Investigatigation Team (SIT), which is probing a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read | Toll Plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway Vandalised in Betma Area, Shows Video; Policeman Blames ‘Angry Farmers’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)