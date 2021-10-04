Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday claimed to have thwarted three attempts at drug-trafficking to international destinations - Bahrain and Australia - with the arrest of three people - one from Tamil Nadu, two others from Kerala and Karnataka - in as many weeks.

"Based on specific intelligence, the officers in September seized 3.5 kg of hashish oil from a courier consignment in Ernakulam destined to Bahrain. In a follow-up action, the sender of the consignment was apprehended from Bangaluru and his associate from Kasaragod on October 4," said a press release from the NCB said.

The NCB seized 11.6 kg of pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance, from a courier consignment destined to Australia from Ernakulam late last month, it said.

In addition, the release said, the NCB seized eight kg of the same substance from a parcel at the air cargo of the Chennai International Airport and the consignor was arrested in the city, the release said.

The NCB said it has also found controlled substance sent to Australia and information conveyed to the authorities there led to the seizure of 4 kg in that country.

