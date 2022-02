Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The Customs and Intelligence units of the Bengaluru International Airport on Saturday said they have seized drugs worth Rs 9.82 crore and arrested three people, including a Nigerian.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Singer Promises Maid Rs 4 Crore For One Kidney, Dupes Her of Rs 8 Lakh.

Among the haul were one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 7 crore and 4.581 kgs of ecstasy pills worth Rs 2.82 crore. A case under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Drug Substance Act was registered.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 1,635 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; 4,394 Recoveries.

The drugs were in two consignments that were detected based on intelligence, the official of the units said. The contraband had arrived from Zambia and Belgium, they said.

Two people who had come to claim the consignment on February 14 were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A Nigerian national, residing in Erode, Tamil Nadu, was arrested and also remanded in judicial custody. He was facilitating the import of the narcotic substances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)