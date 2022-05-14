New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Some research scholars have written to Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh to withdraw an order which announced that researchers will be charged a fee for using various sophisticated analytical instruments.

The also protested over the issue in the university on Friday.

Delhi University's Dean of Colleges Professor Balaram Pani said that the university is charging a nominal fee.

The charges are applicable for sophisticated analytical instruments maintained by the University science instrumentation center (USIC) and range from Rs 20 to Rs 300. The charges came into effect from May 1.

According to the letter written by the research scholars: "We consider this act to be highly discouraging and being implemented without a sincere thought process. We all have joined this esteemed University with enthusiasm and envision to work hard and contribute to science. The good and easily available instrumentation facility contributes greatly towards quality research."

The letter further stated that most of the research groups have very limited research funding available and this includes the contingency amount (provided by UGC/CSIR).

"The funds available are not sufficient even to procure chemicals/reagents solvents, glassware. etc. and we somehow manage to continue the research,” it said.

They urged the VC to withdraw the said notification immediately.

Pani said the varsity is charging nominal fees and the fees won't be a financial1 burden since students also get scholarships.

"The instruments were not in working condition for the last two-three years. They were repaired with help from the funds of the Institute of Eminence. The students were paying a higher fee for using the instruments outside but they are available at a nominal fee inside the varsity."

