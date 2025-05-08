New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Following Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces conducted, the Union Government called an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country has taken a "big action" for which all the parties will be briefed about the operation, which is the government's responsibility.

He further asserted that the entire nation stands with the Indian Armed Forces.

"Our country has taken a big action. We have called for an all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor, which was conducted by our armed forces. We must brief all the parties about the situation, as it is the responsibility of the government, and the PM has directed us to do so. The entire country is with the armed forces", Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

Further, the Union Minister emphasised that Operation Sindoor had been successfully executed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "intentions" were clear to the whole world. He added that PM Modi desires that no one should be "divided" and remain "united" in such a situation.

"Operation Sindoor has been successfully executed by the armed forces, and the government is very clear about it. PM Modi's intentions have already been known to the world. The PM desires that in such a situation, we shouldn't be divided. It is a situation where every Indian must be united", he added.

Meanwhile, the all-party meeting began in the Parliament Library building in New Delhi and was attended by leaders such as Union Ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders from all parties.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the all-party meeting in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday morning.

The Indian Forces targeted deep areas inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Various strikes were launched at several terror camps in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

