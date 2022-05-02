New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Family members of two 'Covid warriors' from Delhi government-run hospitals who died while on duty were on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, officials said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has handed over the "Samman Rashi of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 36 'Covid warriors' till date", the deputy chief minister's office said in a statement.

Sisodia handed over the cheques to the families of Rajkumar Aggarwal, who was deputed as a nursing officer at the LNJP Hospital, and Ajay Kumar, who worked as a store purchase supervisor at the GTB Hospital, on Monday, the statement said.

These brave warriors got infected with the coronavirus while serving patients at the hospitals and lost their lives, it said.

After interacting with the families of the two 'Covid warriors' at their residences at Shalimar Garden and Dilshad Garden respectively, Sisodia said, "These brave warriors were martyred in Delhi's fight against COVID-19, and now it's our responsibility to take care of their families".

Under the initiative of the Delhi government to provide support to the families of Covid warriors, each of the families have been provided with a "Samman Rashi of Rs 1 crore", it said.

The deputy chief minister said that though this amount is too small against the sacrifices made by the 'Covid warriors', but it will help their families lead a "dignified life".

He added that in the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and all the hospital staff worked round-the-clock and fought the battle bravely.

They not only provided medical support but also emotional support to the families of patients, Sisodia said.

"Nation salutes the spirit and sacrifices they have made for the country in this battle. We will always be indebted to their sacrifice," he added.

"This small effort of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of 'Covid warriors' that the government and society are always with them. In future too, if families of 'Covid warriors' will need us anytime, they will find us standing beside them," the deputy chief minister said.

