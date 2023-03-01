Kochi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, took out a protest march in the city on Wednesday and sat on railway tracks to protest the hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder -- the first increase in rates in almost eight months -- that came within days of the end of polling in three northeastern states.

DYFI activists took out the protest march from M G Road in the city and squatted on the railway tracks.

The CPI(M) state secretariat called for a widespread protest against the LPG price hike and said the BJP-led Union government has increased the price 12 times in the last eight years.

"After Narendra Modi came to power, everything in this country has been handed over to the corporates. Now the LPG price in Kerala has reached Rs 1,110 while the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,124 after an increase of Rs 351," DYFI said in a statement.

Various hotel and restaurant associations have also organised a protest march at the state capital to protest the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices.

The CPI(M) said the hike burdens the people further when the prices of all food and essential commodities are rising relentlessly.

